MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – There is plenty to be thankful for this time of year.

Nick Malone and his family now have one more thing to mention around the dinner table this evening.

Malone, a West Virginia native in his fourth season with the WVU football program, was rewarded with a scholarship Thursday after the team’s practice.

“I’m thankful for my family and all of you guys, included, and being able to represent West Virginia – being here growing up, and playing on this field -, and wearing the jersey,” Malone said in front of the team when it was his turn to speak.

The redshirt sophomore offensive lineman was then surprised by the coaching staff.

“There’s one thing that … Malone, you forgot to be thankful for. And it is…,” said offensive line coach Matt Moore, who pointed to one of the large video screens above Milan Puskar Stadium, which showed the message that Malone was being put on scholarship.

Fans can watch the full video of the scholarship announcement on the WVU football program’s social media accounts.

Malone’s impact within the program has become apparent over the last year. He appeared in all 13 games last season, and has appeared in every game this season, as well.

Malone, a former walk-on, was honored with the Tommy Nickolich Memorial Award during the annual Gold-Blue Game this spring. The award is given out annually to a WVU football walk-on who has displayed a great attitude and work ethic.

At the time, the award was the payoff for three years of hard work. Thursday is surely a bonus.

The Morgantown native has one start in his career, which came in 2021 against the same Oklahoma State program the Mountaineers will round out the regular season against this weekend.

Malone was an all-state offensive lineman at Morgantown High School before walking on to the WVU football team ahead of the 2019 season.