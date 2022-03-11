WVU is in the Top 10 at the NCAA Championships

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 6-seed West Virginia University rifle team stands in seventh place after the first day of the 2022 NCAA Rifle Championships, after shooting a smallbore score of 2320 on Friday afternoon, inside Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“Today was a tough and challenging day, and we’re all disappointed in the outcome,” WVU coach Jon Hammond said. “I think the team gave their best effort and fought all the way through their matches. But we were simply beaten my many better teams on the day. There will still be many things we learn from today and we have to find some positives from it.

We’ll reset and tomorrow is a new day, and we’ll give it everything we have to compete for a high finish in air rifle”

West Virginia’s team score was compiled by senior Jared Eddy, sophomore Tal Engler, freshman Natalie Perrin, junior Akihito Shimizu and senior Verena Zaisberger.

Shimizu shot the Mountaineers’ top score in the match, with a 584 in the relay. The Tokushima, Japan, native shot a 192 kneeling, 198 prone and 194 standing.

He was followed by Eddy, who shot a 580 in smallbore. The Columbus, Georgia, native finished with scores of 190 kneeling, 198 prone and 192 standing.

Perrin (195 kneeling, 198 prone and 185 standing) and Zaisberger (192 kneeling, 198 prone and 188 standing) each shot a 578 in the opening relay.

Rounding out scores for WVU, Engler finished with a smallbore score of 563. The Tzur Yigal, Israel, native shot a 173 kneeling, 199 prone and 191 standing.

West Virginia heads into tomorrow’s air rifle relay trailing Kentucky (2366), Alaska-Fairbanks (2351), TCU (2350), Air Force (2342), Ole Miss (2337) and Murray State (2326). The final day of championship action on Saturday, March 12, will begin at 11 a.m. ET.