WVU Selected for NCAA Cross Country Championships

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team has been selected to participate in the 2021 Cross Country Championships announced by the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee on Sunday.

“After such a tumultuous and emotionally filled year, we were rewarded with a spot in the National Finals,” coach Sean Cleary said. “We want to thank our administration and support staff for doing everything in their power to ensure that we had the backing to make this possible. After 12 months of quarantine, isolation, limited racing opportunities and creating safe surroundings for the teams, we are presented with this incredible opportunity. I am externally proud of the young ladies. They made the most of the moments that they were granted and made this possible. We look forward to racing at Oklahoma State next week, and we are proud to have West Virginia back in the big dance.”

The championships are scheduled for March 15. 31 teams were selected to participate in each championship, while 38 individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process.

Oklahoma State University will host the championships. The women’s race will begin at 12:50 p.m. ET, while the men’s race will start at 1:40 p.m. ET.

