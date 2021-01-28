WVU set for Senior Day against Notre Dame

The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams close the regular season with a two-day dual meet against Notre Dame on January 29-30, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, in Morgantown.

Action begins on Friday, Jan. 29, with diving events beginning at 3 p.m. ET, and swimming events commencing at 4 p.m. On Saturday, Jan. 30, the Mountaineers and Fighting Irish conclude the two-day event beginning at 10 a.m.

West Virginia also will honor its 12 senior members prior to the start of Saturday’s action, recognizing them for their hard work and dedication to the WVU swimming and diving program.

Results from the meet can be found at WVUSports.com/swim, while a livestream of Friday and Saturday’s competitions will be available at Facebook.com/WVUSwimDive.

Additionally, in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, only essential meet operations personnel and families of the student-athletes and team staff will be permitted at the meet.

“To be able to have a Senior Day for this group of seniors is very special, and I’m excited to share it with them,” Mountaineer coach Vic Riggs said. “These seniors have been through a lot the past 12 months and have done a great job leading this team.

“The teams have had two really good weeks of training since our last meet, and I’m looking forward to seeing them take the next step in our season. Notre Dame is a very strong, top-25 program and presents a great challenge for us. This will only help us prepare for the competition we will face at the Big 12 Championship.”

This weekend’s competition marks the seventh meeting all-time between the two squads, with four of the seven meetings coming at the Notre Dame Invitational in South Bend, Indiana. The Fighting Irish women’s team holds a 3-0 dual-meet record over the Mountaineers, while the Notre Dame men’s team is 2-1 over WVU. The two teams are set to meet for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

The Fighting Irish are led by sixth-year head coach Mike Litzinger. Notre Dame returns to action this weekend after hosting the Shamrock Invitational on Jan. 21-23. The men’s and women’s teams collected a pair of victories in their home invitational.

Last time out, the Mountaineer men’s and women’s teams dropped their season openers against Pitt on Jan. 13-14. The men’s team fell to the Panthers, 193-107, while the women were defeated by a score of 173-127.

WVU’s divers set a pair of program records during the meet, as junior PJ Lenz earned a 396.98 on 3-meter and freshman Sara Haggerty set a new program best on platform with a 254.03 total. Seniors Ally VanNetta and David Dixon paced the Mountaineer swimmers against Pitt, notching two victories apiece.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUSwimDive on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.