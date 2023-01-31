MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University golf team shot 8-under-par in the final round of the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson, Arizona, to wrap up its first spring tournament on Tuesday.

West Virginia tied for the second-lowest round in the final 18 holes to finish 11th in the tournament with rounds of 298-291-280=869 (+5). The 8-under-par third round is the 14th lowest round in school history vs. par.

Playing at the par-72 Tucson Country Club, junior Jackson Davenport shot 4-under-par in the final round and finished tied for 14th at 5-under-par with rounds of 74-69-68=211. Junior Will Stakel shot 2-under-par in the final round and finished at 3-over-par with rounds of 73-76-70=219. Sophomore Max Green shot 1-under-par in the final round and finished at 3-over-par with rounds of 78-70-71=219. Senior Trent Tipton was also under par in the final 18 holes, shooting 1-under and finished 4-over-par with rounds of 73-76-71=220. Freshman Westy McCabe recorded rounds of 84-78-80=242.

“We battled back today and showed what we’re capable of,” coach Sean Covich said. “Unfortunately, round one hurt us as it took us time to adjust to the firmness of these greens. Overall, I’m proud of the guys and the way they didn’t quit and showed a lot of good stuff in the final round.”

WVU will resume competition on Sunday with four individuals competing in the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate in Statesboro, Georgia. As a team, the Mountaineers will return to competition at the Gators Invitational on Feb. 11 in Gainesville, Florida.