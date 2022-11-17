After day one of competition at the third annual WVU Invitational, the West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams collected five victories to open the weekend on Thursday night at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, in Morgantown.

Thursday’s finals session began with both men’s and women’s squads taking first in the 200 free relays. Freshman Mia Cheatwood, seniors Harna Minezawa and Jacqueline McCutchan, and freshman Ada Szwabinska claimed the first victory for the Mountaineers (1:31.66), followed by sophomore Conner McBeth, senior Roberts Zemturis, sophomore Braden Osborn and junior Dylan Melin tallying the second (1:20.55).

Junior Abby Reardon (4:49.51), freshman Max Nielsen (4:27.99) secured the first individual victories for WVU, while McBeth rounded out the Mountaineers’ wins on night one. The New Castle, Pennsylvania, native won the men’s 50 free with a time of 20.06.

The other top swims of the night came from Cheatwood in the women’s 200 IM (3rd – 2:01.34), Szwabinska in the women’s 50 free (3rd – 23.06) and sophomore Reilly Keaney in the men’s 200 IM (3rd – 1:49.78).

Over on springboard, senior diver Owen Johns was the lone Mountaineer in the men’s 1-meter finals. The Pittsburgh, Pa, native took second with a score of 323.60. Sophomore Sarah Krusinksi represented WVU in the women’s 3-meter finals placing eighth (206.30), respectfully.

Thursday’s opening night of competition concluded with the 400 medley relays. The women were up first, as the Mountaineer women’s team comprised of McCutchan, Cheatwood, Minezawa and Szwabinska touched third with a time of 3:42.64, behind William & Mary.

The men’s 400 medley relay of junior Justin Heimes, freshman Adam McDonald, senior David Snider and McBeth notched WVU’s final win of the evening, touching first in 3:13.60.

Following the first night of competition, both squads sit in first place with a combined score of 1,156. The Mountaineer men sit in first place with a total of 681 points, with Drexel following behind (448.5). The women lead with 475 points, William & Mary sits in second (420.5).

The Mountaineers welcomed eight swimming and diving programs, and seven additional diving programs to Morgantown this weekend. Colgate, Drexel, East Carolina (women), Old Dominion, Seton Hall, Villanova and William & Mary. Over in the diving well, Alabama, Army, Duquesne, James Madison, Liberty, Navy and Toledo are also in attendance.

Competition at the Aquatic Center continues Friday and Saturday, with prelim action beginning at 10 a.m. and finals sessions set for 6 p.m.

Live results from the WVU Invitational are available at WVUsports.com/swimresults, as well as on Meet Mobile. Diving results also will be available throughout the weekend on DiveMeets.com.