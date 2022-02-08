WVU snaps skid with decisive win over Iowa State

It was clear the Mountaineers needed more than the return of Taz Sherman to get back on track before it faced Iowa State after its losing skid grew to seven games.

Sherman came back to the lineup on Tuesday, but his addition was far from the only improvement made by WVU as they took down the Cyclones 79-63 at the WVU Coliseum, as the Mountaineers made their shots and won the rebounding battle with a new starting five.

“We can finally smile now and be happy,” said WVU guard Malik Curry “It was a great team win today.”

Led by Sherman’s 16 points, the Mountaineer offense made a step forward against the Cyclones, making 40 percent of its field goals. He was just one of a quartet of Mountaineers that scored in double figures, however, including Curry, who added 14 points.

In fact, Curry’s stat line was indicative of the game as a whole. 10 of his 14 points came from the free throw line, and all of those came in the second half. The game slowed down in the second half, however, as 39 of the game’s 51 free throws were attempted after halftime. During one four-minute span, 13 of the 20 points scored between the two teams came from the free throw line.

WVU won the free throw battle, however, making 86.2 of its shots from the stripe. Iowa State made 54.5 percent.

During this point, Iowa State started to chip away at the lead. WVU spent the majority of the second half with a double-digit lead, but that slow point in the half let the Cyclones get back within single digits. Tyrese Hunter led this push, and finished with a team-high 22 points for Iowa State.

“I was pretty happy with them until we let them make that run,” Huggins said. “We’ve done that too many times. We can’t keep people down.”

WVU answered that adversity with an 11-2 run over the next two minutes, sealing the victory.

The Mountaineers also took the rebounding battle, earning the win in that column fro the first time in exactly a month, grabbing 37 boards to Iowa State’s 27. This, ironically, was another area that Sherman boosted, as he led the game with eight.

WVU got a significant contribution from its freshman guards, Kobe Johnson and Seth Wilson, who combined for 10 points on the night. Johnson made his second career start as Huggins trotted out a new starting lineup, which included Pauly Paulicap in his third start of the season.

“We did…all of [Iowa State’s] stuff that we had scouted in practice, and the guys that we thought handled that better, those were the guys we were going to start,” Huggins said. “But we can’t throw a bunch of guys out there that are too young, either. We have to have some veterans in there.”

Sean McNeil and Jalen Bridges also made their regular appearances in the starting lineup, adding double-digit scoring nights. McNeil scored 13 points, including a perfect 3-for-3 from three-point range, while Bridges chipped in 14 with a pair of three-pointers.

Caleb Grill was a thorn in WVU’s side for the Cyclones in the first half, adding 12 points on four three-pointers. He went scoreless in the second, however, as Hunter and Izaiah Brockington stepped in to bolster Iowa State’s offense. Brockington finished with 11 points and a team-high six rebounds.

The Mountaineers were predictably smiling after their victory. Some of that was relief that their losing streak was over, as many of them had never lost seven straight games at any level of their careers.

Another part of that was hope that this was the start of a new chapter in their season. WVU recently fell off the bubble in some of the latest bracketology projections as a result of its skid, but it has eight games left in its campaign. Seven of those opponents are likely to shape up as quadrant one matchups, each of which could greatly bolster their tournament resume.

“When we finally do turn this around, I feel like we’re going to shock a whole lot of people,” Sherman said.

WVU’s next matchup is Saturday at Oklahoma State. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. ET.