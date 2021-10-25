WVU Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony set for Saturday

Gold and Blue Nation

by: Bryan Messerly

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2021 11:59 pm

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University will hold its 31st annual Sports Hall of Fame induction on Saturday prior to the WVU-Iowa State football game.

Induction ceremonies will begin at 11 a.m. in the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility. The public is invited to attend, and the event is free of charge.

The 2021 class includes Keri Bland (cross country/track), Nicco Campriani (rifle), Noel Devine (football), Dale Farley (football), Mike Fox (football), Lajuanda Moody (gymnastics) and Olayinka Sanni (women’s basketball).

This class brings the total number of inductees to 215.

Due to the Sports Hall of Fame induction, there will be no Chick-fil-A Kids Zone this Saturday in the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility.

Tickets for Saturday’s game against Iowa State are available at WVUGAME.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Pet Photo Contest

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter