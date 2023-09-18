MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University will hold its 33rd annual Sports Hall of Fame induction on Saturday prior to the WVU-Texas Tech football game.

Induction ceremonies will begin at 1 p.m. in the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility. The public is invited to attend, and the event is free of charge.

The 2023 class includes Trevor Gathman (rifle), Bruce Irvin (football), TeShawne Jackson (gymnastics), Jay Jacobs (broadcaster), Buddy Quertinmont (men’s basketball) and Renee Riccio (women’s swimming & diving).

This class brings the total number of inductees to 229.

Due to the Sports Hall of Fame induction, the Mountaineer Kids Zone will be held in the Almost Heaven Village.

Tickets for Saturday’s game against Texas Tech are available at WVUGAME.com.