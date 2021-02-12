WVU Squares Off Against Oklahoma in Annual Pink Game

The No. 19/21-ranked West Virginia University women’s basketball team continues it two-game homestand tomorrow, as the Mountaineers welcome Oklahoma to Morgantown, on Saturday, Feb. 13, in WVU’s annual Pink Game, presented by WVU Medicine.

Opening tip against the Sooners is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, at the WVU Coliseum. Dan Zangrilli and Ayana Dunning will call the game for the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College. The game can be found on 100.9 WZST-FM as well as affiliates across the state, the TuneIn Radio App and WVUSports.com. Saturday’s contest also will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For more information on how to watch Saturday’s game, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 protocols, and for the overall safety of spectators at indoor events, attendance will be capped at 1,500 spectators. Priority will be given to families and guests of the players and coaching staffs, along with a limited number of WVU students and fans.

Originally scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 14, fans who previously purchased tickets for the Pink Game matchup against the Sooners can use their ticket for Saturday night’s game, contact the Mountaineer Ticket Office to exchange their ticket for the Senior Night matchup against TCU on Saturday, Feb. 20, or request a refund.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME to avoid lines at the gate on game day. When purchasing online, tickets are $5 each. At the ticket window on game day, any remaining tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors. The discounted online pricing will be available until tip-off.

The Mountaineer Ticket Office, as well as credential pickup located at the Gold Gate, opens an hour before tip-off on game day. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid Student I.D. All tickets are reserved in blocks, ranging from one to six seats, and socially distanced. Fans will be able to utilize the “Pick Your Own Seat” map when selecting seats.

West Virginia (16-2, 10-2 Big 12) and Oklahoma (7-9, 4-7 Big 12) meet on the basketball court for the 22nd time on Saturday. The Sooners lead the all-time series, 11-10, but the Mountaineers hold a 5-3 advantage when playing in Morgantown. WVU has two wins in its last five meetings against OU, dating back to Jan. 13, 2019. The Mountaineers defeated the Sooners earlier this season, 90-72, at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

Last time out, West Virginia extended its win streak to 11 games after defeating Kansas, 69-61, on Feb. 10, at the WVU Coliseum. With the win, the Mountaineers have now won 10 consecutive games in Big 12 play, tying the best conference win streak since WVU joined the league in 2012-13.

Of note, WVU’s current 11-game win streak is the longest active streak in the Big 12, the longest in the Power 5 and the sixth-longest in NCAA Division I.

Redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick paced the Mountaineers in scoring against the Jayhawks, tallying a team-high 19 points. Junior forward Kari Niblack (17 points), sophomore forward Esmery Martinez (17 points) and sophomore guard Kirsten Deans (11 points) also finished in double figures in the win. Martinez and junior guard Madisen Smith led the Mountaineers in rebounding with seven boards apiece.

Oklahoma is coming off a 67-61 victory over Iowa State on Feb. 9. Tuesday’s win over the Cyclones helped the Sooners snap a two-game losing skid dating back to Feb. 3. Guard/forward Madi Williams led the OU scoring attack against ISU and tallied a double-double, with 27 points and 13 rebounds. Guards Gabby Gregory (15 points) and Nevaeh Tot (14 points) also finished in double figures in the win.

Williams leads the Sooners in scoring (21.8), steals (1.92) and blocks (0.54) this season. Forward Mandy Simpson paces OU on the glass this year, with 6.1 rebounds per game, while Tot leads the team in steals, with an average of 4.44 per game.

Oklahoma is led by head coach Sherri Coale, who is in her 25th season with the Sooners. During her Hall of Fame career, she has amassed a record of 508-291.