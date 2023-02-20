MORGANTOWN, W.Va — Erik Stevenson scored 23 points and Tre Mitchell scored 22 to lead West Virginia over Oklahoma State 85-67 in Morgantown on Monday.

Stevenson notched his second straight 20-point game, helping to recoup after a series of rough scoring performances. His showing on Monday was one of his most efficient of the season as he knocked down 8 of 15 shots with five 3-pointers.

As a team, WVU shot 41.2 percent from behind the 3-point arc, which helped the team hold the lead for 38:37 of the game. Oklahoma State never held the lead outright.

Mitchell notched his season high with an identical field goal percentage to Stevenson’s. He found his offense in the opposite manner, though, attacking the inside and recording eight points in the paint.

Monday’s game was one of the most physical of WVU’s schedule as both teams combined for 47 fouls and 59 free throw attempts. That physicality boiled over in the second half when Mitchell and Kaleb Boone got in a scrum while wrestling for a rebound.

Both players were assessed technical fouls and Woody Newton was ejected for running off the bench into the altercation.

The Cowboy offense never found any consistency as OSU made just 38.2 percent of its free throws. It was an uglier picture from 3-point range as the Cowboys made just two 3-pointers for a 10-percent clip.

WVU’s players were particularly proud of those stats and called them the product of a strong defensive performance. WVU coach Bob Huggins agreed.

“I thought this was our best defensive effort of the year,” Huggins said. “Probably our most complete defensive effort of the year.”

Caleb Asberry led Oklahoma State with 15 points, shooting 3 for 8 and hitting one of the team’s 3-pointers. Bryce Thompson hit the other one and scored 14.

West Virginia earned a crucial win for its NCAA Tournament resume as its status on the bubble sank after its disappointing loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. The victory over Oklahoma State is logged as a Quad 2 win, WVU’s fourth of the season.

THe Mountaineers get a major chance at a Quad 1 win on Saturday when they return to the road to face No. 3 Kansas. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.