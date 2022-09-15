Freshman come up big in WVU's two victories Thursday

West Virginia volleyball earned a pair of wins to open its home slate at the Mountaineer Invitational on Thursday.

Bailey Miller emerged as the Mountaineers’ leader in the victories as WVU defeated Merrimack in straight sets and Binghamton 3-1. The freshman outside hitter led WVU in scoring across the doubleheader with 32.5 points.

West Virginia dominated Merrimack in the opening match of the event. The Warriors scored just 32 points in the entirety of the match and were held to no more than 13 points in a set.

WVU finished the match with a .435 hitting percentage — its best mark through the early part of the season.

Miller started her big day against the Warriors, logging 14.5 points in the match with nine kills. Two more freshmen, Melanie McGann and Quincey Coyle, added nine points each. All of McGann’s points came from kills. Kamiah Gibson led WVU with 18 assists followed by Jessica Dunn, who had 11.

WVU came a few points short of a second straight-set victory against Binghamton.

The Mountaineers had veteran support in its second win as Adrian Ell led the match with 19 points. She finished 17 kills with four errors. Miller was again present in the win, adding 18 points on 17 kills. Gibson had 49 assists to pace that match.

WVU moves to 5-6 with the doubleheader sweep and will close out the Mountaineer Invitational against Delaware State on Friday. That is West Virginia’s final match before it begins Big 12 play against Texas Tech on Sept. 24.