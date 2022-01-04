WVU swimming & diving meet vs. Pitt postponed

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Another WVU sporting event has been postponed due to COVID-19.

According to a statement from the program, the WVU swimming and diving team’s 2022 opening meet at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Pitt swimming and diving program.

The meet was scheduled for Saturday, and both schools are working together to reschedule the Backyard Brawl for later in the season.

Multiple other sporting events are still on for this Saturday at WVU, including a basketball doubleheader against Kansas State at the Coliseum.