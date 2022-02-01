WVU, TCU set for rematch in Fort Worth; tip-off time moved

WVU forward Esmery Martinez takes a deep breath before attempting a free throw in the Mountaineers’ season opener against Saint Francis on Nov. 16, 2021. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

West Virginia's game against TCU on Wednesday now has an earlier start time

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team makes the trek to Fort Worth, Texas, on Wednesday, Feb. 2, to square off against TCU.

Tipoff against the Horned Frogs is set for 5:30 p.m. ET, from Schollmaier Arena. Wednesday’s contest will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Ron Thulin and Fred Williams on the call. Additionally, fans can listen to the game on the WVU Gameday App, WVUsports.com or on the Mountaineer Sports Network.

West Virginia (10-8, 3-5 Big 12) and TCU (6-11, 2-6 Big 12) meet for the 23rd time on Wednesday. In the first meeting between the two teams this season, WVU defeated TCU, 66-54, on Jan. 25, at the Coliseum in Morgantown.

Junior forward Esmery Martinez netted her third consecutive double-double in the victory and led the team in scoring, with 16 points. Martinez was joined in double figures by freshman guard JJ Quinerly, who tallied 11 points. It marked Quinerly’s fourth game with 10 or more points this season. Fifth-year senior center Blessing Ejiofor finished with a game-high 11 rebounds to pace West Virginia on the glass.

The Mountaineers have won the last three meetings against the Horned Frogs and lead the all-time series, 17-5. WVU also is 6-3 against TCU when playing in Fort Worth. Over the last three seasons, West Virginia is averaging 68 points per game against TCU.

TCU enters Wednesday’s contest following a 63-54 loss at No. 25 Kansas State on Jan. 29, inside Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas. With the loss, the Horned Frogs have now lost three games in a row dating back to Jan. 22, vs. then-No. 15/14 Texas, 68-47.

Guard Lauren Heard continues to lead TCU’s offensive attack and has paced the Horned Frogs in scoring in 10 games this season. She also has tallied at least 14 points in 17 games this season, including each of the last seven.

The fifth-year senior guard also has four games of 20 or more points in 2021-22. Additionally, Heard leads TCU in rebounds (6.4), assists (4.0) and steals (1.5) per game.

West Virginia is coming off an 87-54 loss to No. 11/14 Baylor on Jan. 29, in Morgantown. The Bears marked the fifth ranked opponent WVU has faced this season.

Martinez once again led WVU in scoring, with a team-high 13 points and has paced the Mountaineers’ offensive attack in three of the last four games.

Senior forward Kari Niblack is closing in on 1,000 career points, as she has 994 during her three years at WVU. She would become the 38th 1,000-point scorer in program history.