WVU tennis caps play at Thunder in the Mountains

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team capped tournament action at Thunder in the Mountains on Sunday afternoon, at the Schoenbaum Tennis Courts in Charleston, West Virginia. The Mountaineers finished the weekend with 26 total wins, tallying nine doubles wins and 17 singles victories.

“It was great to have the team compete this weekend and battle through some tougher matches,” said head coach Miha Lisac. “We performed well as a team and I’m looking forward to the rest of the fall semester and helping the team to grow.”

Singles Results Day 1 (Sept. 24)

Salma Loudili (RADFORD) def. Anastasiia Bovolskaia (WVU), 6-2, 6-3

Camilla Bossi (WVU) def. Melissa Ifidzhen (RADFORD), 7-6, 6-2

Kendall Kovick (WVU) def. Malin Falk (RADFORD), 6-2, 4-1 (RET.)

Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) def. Emily Brandow (RADFORD), 6-2, 6-1

Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. Katey Fruehauf (RADFORD), 6-4, 6-2

Momoko Nagato (WVU) def. Camryn McClure (RADFORD), 6-4, 6-2

Penny Hsieh (WVU) def. Marielle Leahy (RADFORD), 6-0, 6-1

Doubles Results Day 1 (Sept. 24)

Camilla Bossi/Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) def. Madi Ballow/Jutte Van Hanswyck (MARSHALL), 6-4

Momoko Nagato/Anastasiia Bovolskaia (WVU) def. Clairotte/Emma Vanderheyden (MARSHALL), 7-5

Kendall Kovick/Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. Liz Stefancic/Rieke Gillar (MARSHALL), 7-6 (7-4)

Bossi/Chang (WVU) def. Emily Strande/Sabina Grigorian (VILLANOVA), 6-1

Nagato/Bovolskaia (WVU) def. Olivia Kapp/Caitlin Fisher (VILLANOVA), 6-3

Kovick/Kucharova (WVU) def. Bella Steffen/Emmy Brogan (VILLANOVA), 6-3

Singles Results Day 2 (Sept. 25)

Kendall Kovick (WVU) def. Gaya Solomon (WVSU), 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (11)

Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) def. Tuva Wallin (WVSU), 6-3, 6-4

Camilla Bossi (WVU) def. Julia Daszkiewics (WVSU), 6-0, 6-2

Anastasiia Bovolskaia (WVU) def. Maya Haidari (WVSU), 6-4, 6-2

Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. Lea Rolland (WVSU), 6-0, 6-0

Momoko Nagato (WVU) def. Kara Joseph (MARSHALL), 6-2, 6-2

Penny Hsieh (WVU) def. Audrey Grigore (MARSHALL). 6-1, 6-0

Doubles Results Day 2 (Sept. 25)

Bossi/Chang (WVU) def. Loudili/Ifidzhen (RADFORD), 7-5

Nagato/Bovolskaia (WVU) def. Falk/Brandow (RADFORD), 6-3

Kovick/Kucharova (WVU) def. McClure/Fruehauf (RADFORD), 6-3

Singles Results Day 3 (Sept. 26)

Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) def. Emma Vanderheyden (MARSHALL), 6-3, 0-6, 1-0 (10-7)

Madi Ballow (MARSHALL) def. Kendall Kovick (WVU), 7-5, 2-6, 1-0 (10-5)

Camilla Bossi (WVU) def. Sophia Hurrion (MARSHALL), 7-6, 6-2

Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. Jutte Van Hansewyck (MARSHALL), 6-3, 6-2

Liz Stefancic (MARSHALL) def. Momoko Nagato (WVU), 6-4, 6-0

Penny Hsieh (WVU) def. Rieke Gillar (MARSHALL), 6-0, 6-1

Singles Weekend Recap (Sept. 24-26)

WVU came out swinging in singles play against Radford and tallied six victories on day one of Thunder in the Mountains.

Freshmen Bossi, Kovick and Kucharova had strong collegiate debuts as they notched three wins for WVU. The Mountaineers saw two more victories as sophomores Chang and Nagato took care of business in two sets. To cap off the first day of singles competition, junior Hsieh only allowed Leahy to score one point in two straight sets.

Senior Anastiia Bovolskaia suffered the Mountaineers’ lone setback in the first day, as she fell to Loudili.

West Virginia swept day two of singles play against West Virginia State and Marshall.

Kovick continued her strong debut weekend as she went toe-to-toe with Solomon winning in the super tiebreaker, 13-11 to claim WVU their first win of day two. The Mountaineers saw six more victories from Chang, Bossi, Bovolskaia, Kucharova, Nagato and Hsieh.

On the final day of Thunder in the Mountains, WVU racked up four singles wins against co-host Marshall from Chang, Bossi, Kucharova, and Hsieh.

Freshman Bossi and sophomore Nagato saw their first and only losses of the weekend against the Thundering Herd.

With its four wins against its co-host in the final day, West Virginia finished this weekend with a singles record of 17-3.

Doubles Weekend Recap (Sept. 24-25)

The Mountaineers went undefeated in doubles matches this weekend, tallying a total of nine wins.

West Virginia began Friday’s tournament in doubles play, taking on in-state foe Marshall. The Mountaineers went 3-0 against the Thundering Herd before handing Villanova the same fate to wrap up day one’s doubles competition.

In its final doubles action of the weekend, WVU took all three matches against Radford on Saturday.