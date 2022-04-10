The West Virginia University tennis team fell, 7-0, to No. 2 Oklahoma on Sunday, April 10, to conclude its 2022 home slate, at the Summit Tennis Academy, in Morgantown.

“Similar to Friday’s match against OSU, we started with a lot of good energy in doubles,” Mountaineer coach Miha Lisac said. “We put ourselves in really good situations during doubles, but we didn’t stick to our plan during some of the sets and that allowed Oklahoma to capitalize on that.

OU is an extremely tough team. Our team competed well against them. By competing well against this top-ranked team, we can grow from this and position ourselves going into the matchup against Iowa State and the Big 12 tournament.”

West Virginia (7-15, 0-8 Big 12) started with high energy going into doubles, but ultimately dropped the point to the Sooners (23-1, 8-0 Big 12). Pair of senior Anastasiia Bovolskaia and freshman Tatiana Lipatova started the Mountaineers off on a high note, topping Layne Sleeth and Emma Staker, 6-4.

Next up, No. 5-ranked OU tandem of Ivana Corley and Carmen Corley defeated freshman No. 68 Camilla Bossi and junior Ting-Pei Chang, 6-4, leaving the doubles point to freshmen pair Kendall Kovick and Michaela Kucharova.

The duo went neck-and-neck against Anchisa Chanta and Dana Guzman, but came up short, 7-5, giving the Sooners the advantage going into singles.

Bossi, in the No. 4 slot, was the first to finish during singles. The freshman fell, 6-1, 6-4, to No. 65-ranked Ivana Corley. Chang’s, 6-2, 6-2, loss to Chanta followed.

In the No. 1 spot, Bovolskaia battled through her final home match against No.17 Layne Sleeth. The senior fell in two-straight sets, 6-2, 6-2, as Sleeth clinched the match for the Sooners.

Kovick went back-and-forth with No. 41 Carmen Corley during the first set, forcing the tie-break, but came up short, 7-6(3). During the second set, Corley topped the freshman, 6-2, to notch another point for OU.

With two matches left, in the No. 5 and 6 spots, Lipatova and senior Pei-ju Hsieh fell in two-straight sets. Hsieh finished first, with a, 6-2, 6-0, loss to Marcelina Podlinska.

Prior to the start of the match, WVU honored senior Bovolskaia. The Irkutsk, Russia, native, was the first Mountaineer in program history to be named the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s (ITA) Women’s Division I Player of the Week. Additionally, Bovolskaia has posted a pair of 20-win seasons in her career, including a 30-win season during the 2018-19 slate.

“Anastasiia’s been a player for us for four years. It’s a special day to celebrate her accomplishments and her collegiate career,” Lisac said. “Matches like this are a little more special because this is the last time she gets to compete at home. She rose to the occasion and competed extremely well in doubles, to get the point with Tanya [Lipatova] and perform well in singles.”

Doubles Results

#5 Ivana Corley/Carmen Corley (OU) def. #68 Camilla Bossi/Ting-Pei Chang (WVU), 6-4

Anastasiia Bovolskai/Tatiana Lipatova (WVU) def. Layne Sleeth/Emma Staker (OU), 6-4

Anchisa Chanta/Dana Guzman (OU) def. Kendall Kovick/Michaela Kucharova (WVU), 7-5

Singles Results

#17 Layne Sleeth (OU) def. Anastasiia Bovolskaia (WVU), 6-2, 6-2

#41 Carmen Corley (OU) def. Kendall Kovick (WVU), 7-6(3), 6-2

Anchisa Chanta (OU) def. Ting-Pei Chang (WVU), 6-2, 6-2

#65 Ivana Corley (OU) def. Camilla Bossi (WVU), 6-2, 6-4

Dana Guzman (OU) def. Tatiana Lipatova (WVU), 6-2, 6-1

Marcelina Podlinska (OU) def. Pei-ju Hsieh (WVU), 6-2, 6-0

Looking Ahead

West Virginia travels to Ames, Iowa for its final regular-season match against No. 26 Iowa State on Sunday, April 17. First serve against the Cyclones is set for 2 p.m. ET.

Keep up with West Virginia women’s tennis on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by following @WVUtennis.