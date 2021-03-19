WVU tennis falls in weekend opener vs. TCU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) opened its weekend at home with a 5-2 loss to TCU on Friday afternoon, at the Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown.

“We started the match well today and executed well at No. 2 doubles, with No. 1 closing out the doubles point for us,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “Overall, we had good battles and battled and climbed back into matches to give ourselves an opportunity against TCU. Now, our focus shifts to Sunday’s match.”

In doubles, the Mountaineers suffered a setback in the No. 3 match, as seniors Hunter Bleser and Anne-Sophie Courteau fell to Tate Schroeder and Addy Guevara, 6-1. However, West Virginia evened the doubles round after freshman Momoko Nagato and junior Nicole Roc won their No. 2 match, 6-3. In the No. 1 slot, junior Anastasiia Bovolskaia and freshman Nadya Maslova battled back-and-forth with Isabel Montalvo and Mercedes Aristegui until their match was knotted up at 6-6. In the ensuing tiebreaker, the Mountaineer duo won to claim the doubles team point and take an early lead in the match.

Singles play began in the No. 4 match where Bleser, despite winning the first set, was forced to retire early against Montalvo due to injury. The redshirt senior trailed, 3-2, in the second set.

In the No. 1 match, Bovolskaia dropped a two-set decision to Marie Norris, 6-2, 6-2, as TCU took its first lead of the contest.

From the No. 2 position, Nagato dropped the first set, 6-4, to Schroeder, but battled back to tie the second set at 5-5. The freshman fell in the final two games, as Schroeder claimed the victory.

Maslova dropped her first set to Aristegui, 6-3, but clawed back to win the second set, 7-6 (6), in a tiebreaker to force a third set to decide the No. 3 singles match. Maslova ultimately fell in the final frame by a score of 6-1, as TCU clinched its fourth team point to decide the match.

The remaining singles matches from the No. 5 and 6 positions were played out.

In the No. 6 slot, Courteau posted the Mountaineers lone single victory of the day by defeating Margaret Polk, 6-2, 6-0. Freshman Amber Fuller dropped a two-set decision to Guevara, 6-2, 6-4, in the No. 5 position to close out the contest.

Next up, West Virginia plays host to No. 30 Texas Tech on Sunday, March 21, in Morgantown. Opening serve against the Red Raiders is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET. The venue for Sunday’s contest will be announced this weekend.