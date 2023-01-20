MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University tennis team will open its spring slate on Saturday, Jan. 21, as the Mountaineers travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to face Penn and Temple.

The Mountaineers will first face Penn, beginning at 1 p.m. ET, while competition against Temple begins at 5:30 p.m.

“It’s the most exciting time of the year as we are getting ready for the upcoming season opener,” Mountaineer coach Miha Lisac said. “We had a good offseason, and the goal now is to build upon what we are throughout the season. I like that we will face some tough competition right off the bat,” he continued. “What we are looking to accomplish is to get better through match play as we are preparing for the Big 12 part of the season.”

West Virginia last competed against Penn in the spring of 2022, falling to the Quakers 6-1 in Morgantown.

Penn enters Saturday’s contest with a record of 1-0, coming off a 6-1 win against Richmond earlier in the week.

Temple (0-0) is set for a busy opening weekend as they will first travel to Richmond, Va., on Friday to face No. 62 VCU, before returning home to face the Mountaineers on Penn’s campus. The Owls finished the 2022 season with an overall record of 11-6 and 9-0 on their home court.

