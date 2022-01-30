WVU tennis tops Cleveland State

West Virginia picks up its first victory of the spring portion of its season

The West Virginia University tennis earns their first victory of the spring slate as they top Cleveland State, 7-0, at Medical Mutual Tennis Pavilion in Cleveland, Ohio.

“It was a good match for us today to bounce back from last weeks result,” Mountaineers coach Miha Lisac said. “We had been focused on improving our execution and parts of the matches were a lot better today. The team continues to compete well, which I’m very happy to see.”

The Mountaineers earned their fourth victory over the Vikings since 2016, moving the all-time record to 4-0.

Sunday afternoon’s competition began with doubles play, where sophomore Momoko Nagato and junior Ting-Pei Chang claimed the first victory of the dual-match with a 7-6 win over CSU’s Sima Heren and Klara Mrcela.

Freshmen pair Michaela Kucharova and Tatiana Lipatova suffered WVU’s only loss of the day, as they fell to Selma Tounsi and Bethany Yauch, 6-3.

The Mountaineers then went on to claim the doubles point after freshmen pair Camilla Bossi and Kendall Kovick dominated Oihane Vicario and Filippa Frogner, 6-1.

West Virginia swept singles play winning all six match-ups. Junior Ting-Pei Chang and went toe-to-toe with Vicario in three sets, ultimately claiming the match, 6-2, 4-6, 10-6.

Nagato, Kovick, Kucharova, Bossi and Lipatova all secured victories for the Mountaineers in two-straight sets.

Doubles Results

Ting-Pei Chang/Momoko Nagato (WVU) def. Sima Heren/Klara Mrcela (CSU), 7-6

Kendall Kovick/Camilla Bossi (WVU) def. Oihane Vicario/Filippa Frogner (CSU), 6-1

Selma Tounsi/Bethany Yauch (CSU) def. Michaela Kucharova/Tatiana Lipatova (WVU), 6-3

Singles Results

Chang (WVU) def. Vicario (CSU), 6-2, 4-6, 10-6

Nagato (WVU) def. Heren (CSU), 6-3, 6-1

Kovick (WVU) def. Mrcela (CSU), 6-2, 7-5

Kucharova (WVU) def. Tounsi (CSU), 6-2, 6-0

Bossi (WVU) def. Yauch (CSU), 7-5, 6-1

Lipatova (WVU) def. Vevere (CSU), 6-2, 6-0

Looking Ahead

West Virginia travels to Virginia for a pair of dual matches on Feb. 5-6. Competition on Saturday, Feb. 5, the Mountaineers face William & Mary in Williamsburg, then travel to Richmond on Sunday, Feb. 6, to play VCU.