MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team wrapped up the Wahoowa Invitational in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Sunday.

For the weekend, West Virginia collected nine wins, tallying six singles victories and three doubles victories.

Doubles Results Day 1 (Friday, Sept. 15)

Ting-Pei Chang/Momoko Nagato (WVU) def. Katerina Dimitrova/Kate Zink (Penn State), 6-2

Love-Star Alexis/Maja Dodik (WVU) def. Leena Bennetto/Maddie Jessup (Princeton), 6-3

Neha Velaga/Eva Elbaz (Princeton) def. Momoko Nagato/Ting-Pei Chang (WVU), 6-4

Singles Results Day 1 (Friday, Sept. 15)

Love-Star Alexis (WVU) def. Neha Velaga (Princeton), 7-5, 6-4

Leena Bennetto (Princeton) def. Maja Dodik (WVU), 6-2, 6-2

Maddie Jessup (Princeton) def. Ting-Pei Chang (WVU), 6-2, 6-2

Bella Chhiv (Princeton) def. Momoko Nagato (WVU), 6-2, 6-4

Doubles Results Day 2 (Saturday, Sept. 16)

Isabella Dunlap/Anna Supapitch Kuearum (Iowa State) def. Love-Star Alexis/Maja Dodik (WVU), 6-3

Singles Results Day 2 (Saturday, Sept. 16)

Anna Supapitch Kuearum (Iowa State) def. Love-Star Alexis (WVU), 6-1, 6-2

Isabella Dunlap (Iowa State) def. Maja Dodik (WVU), 7-5, 7-6

Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) def. Caroline Nicholls (Iowa State), 6-3, 6-2

Momoko Nagato (WVU) def. Katerina Dimitrova (Penn State), 6-3, 7-6

Doubles Results Day 3 (Sunday, Sept. 17)

Momoko Nagato/Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) def. Hope Moulin/Ines Oliviera (James Madison), 7-6

Reka Matko/Hayley Glen (James Madison) def. Love-Star Alexis/Maja Dodik (WVU), 6-3

Singles Results Day 3 (Sunday, Sept. 17)

Momoko Nagato (WVU) def. Daria Munteanu (James Madison), 6-3, 6-2

Maja Dodik (WVU) def. Hope Moulin (James Madison), 6-2, 6-7, 10-8

Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) def. Ines Oliviera (James Madison), 6-4, 7-5

Cate Broerman (James Madison) def. Love-Star Alexis (WVU), 6-4, 6-2

The Mountaineers will compete in the Thunder in the Mountains in Charleston, West Virginia, on Sept. 22-24.