MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – The West Virginia University track and field team travels to the Raleigh Relays on March 24-26, at the Paul Derr Track and Field Facility, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Thursday’s action will begin with field events at 10 a.m. ET, followed by track events at 4:45 p.m. Friday’s field events will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by track events at 10 a.m. On the final day of competition, field events are tabbed for 9:45 a.m., while track events will start at 11:45 a.m.

Live results for the meet are available at WVUSports.com.



The Mountaineers last saw action at the Raleigh Relays in 2021 when Abigale Mullings tied for second place in high jump with a 1.70-meter showing. Also, in field events, Myesha Nott placed fifth with a 12.04-meter distance in the triple jump, and Sada Wright placed 13th (41.71 meters) in the discus throw.

On the track, Tessa Constantine saw action in the 400-meter hurdle competition placing seventh with a time of 1:01.30.

Last week, WVU opened the 2022 outdoor season by hosting the annual Stan Romanoski Open on March 18-19, at the Track and Field Complex at Mylan Park.



The Mountaineers earned five first-place finishes on March 19. In the discus throw competition, Wright recorded a distance of 48.54 meters, which was good for second place in program history, behind Jodi Smith’s 50.26 meters set in 1984. She was followed by Ellie Gardner, who placed first in the pole vault competition. Gardner finished with a height of 3.56 meters.



On the track, Constantine earned a pair of first places finishes. Constantine completed the 400-meter run in a time of 57.38, and she finished the 200 meters in a time of 26.32. Jackson took first place in the 1,500-meter run in a time of 4:35.44.