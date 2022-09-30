The West Virginia University cross country team continues the 2022 campaign on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic which is hosted by the University of Louisville, in Louisville, Kentucky.

The women’s 5k race is slated to begin at 10:15 a.m. ET, at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park. Live stats will be available at wvusports.com.

WVU is one of 44 schools racing in the women’s 5k on Saturday.

While Saturday’s race marks the inaugural Live in Lou Cross Country Classic, the Mountaineers have made six appearances at meets at the site since 2011, having last won in Derby City on Sept. 29, 2012. The last time the squad competed in Louisville was in 2021, finishing third at the Louisville Classic.