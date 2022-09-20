On Thursday, West Virginia will take its Country Roads to Lane Stadium — its Country Roads uniforms, that is.

The WVU football team announced on social media on Tuesday that it will wear its Country Roads alternate uniform set against Virginia Tech. The announcement was made with a video featuring guard Doug Nester, who transferred to WVU from Virginia Tech ahead of the 2021 season.

The Mountaineers debuted the uniform set against Pitt in its season opener on Sept. 1. It received rave reviews from both players and pundits, and was even named the best uniform combination in the country by UNISWAG.

The Country Roads uniform was officially unveiled in June and features the highway map of West Virginia on the blue trim on the shoulder. This week’s kit features one difference, as WVU will wear blue pants instead of white pants with stripes.