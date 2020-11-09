WVU basketball to face Georgetown in Big 12-Big East Battle

Gold and Blue Nation

by: WVU Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Dates and matchups are set for the second year of the men’s basketball Big 12-Big East Battle.

West Virginia will play at Georgetown on Dec. 6 for its contest in the series. The Mountaineers are 25-27 all-time against Georgetown, a former adversary during the Big East era.

Bob Huggins is 5-3 at WVU vs. the Hoyas. The Mountaineers haven’t played the Hoyas in a regular season game since they joined the Big 12, meeting just once in the 2014 NIT. Georgetown won that contest, 77-65.

The matchups for the Big 12-Big East Battle were jointly determined by the two conferences. The home school will have the prerogative to determine the venue of its game. Broadcast rights of the games will be determined by the conference national television rights agreement of the home team, which is ESPN for the Big 12 and FOX Sports for the BIG EAST. 

The four-year agreement will continue through 2022-23 with an equal number of games played in each conference’s home market each year. Television designations and times will be announced when available. All dates are subject to change.

Big 12-BIG EAST Battle (with Big 12 teams in bold):
November 29:      Baylor at Seton Hall
December 1:        Oklahoma State at Marquette
December 3:        St. John’s at Texas Tech
December 6:        West Virginia at Georgetown
                            DePaul at Iowa State
                            Villanova at Texas
December 8:        Creighton at Kansas
December 9:        Oklahoma at Xavier
                            Providence at TCU

December 11:       Kansas State at Butler

