WVU track and field completes home opener

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University track and field team opened the 2021 outdoor regular season by earning two wins at the Stan Romanoski Open, at the Track and Field Complex at Mylan Park, on Saturday.



In all, WVU competed in seven events at its first home meet this season and earned two first-place finishes. Junior Tessa Constantine placed first in the women’s 400-meter dash with a time of 58.21 and senior Marianne Abdalah took first in the women’s 3,000-meter run finishing in a time of 10:12.49.



“It was nice to be able to host our first outdoor track meet in two years,” said coach Sean Cleary. “We were pleased to be able to host a meet and be able to give our team a chance to compete in front of friends and family. The march weather cooperated today, thus allowing for a productive day. While we did not compete with a full team, we did have a few great performances. Ceili looked to be the performer of the meet. She ran what looked like it could be a time that will qualify her for the NCAA Championships.”



Saturday’s meet began with Junior Sada Wright’s second place showing in the discus throw with a distance of 40.02. The Mountaineers then saw action in pole vault when freshman Lydia Moell placed second with a 3.70 distance and redshirt freshman Sarah Stair placed sixth with a 3.30 distance.



From there, sophomore Erica Hegele took seventh place in shot put with a mark of 10.49 meters, while freshmen Emily Oiler and Lilly McMullen followed Constantine in the 400-meter dash placing third (58.95m ) and fourth (59.54m), respectively.



On the track, redshirt freshman Ceili McCabe took second place in the 1,500-meter run, with a time of 4:19.



Four Mountaineers participated in the 200-meter run. Constantine took third place with a time of 25.45, while McMullen finished with a time of 26.28, good for sixth. Oiler and Hegele followed behind placing ninth (26.87) and 12th (27.01), respectively.

In the Mountaineers final competition, redshirt sophomore Malina Mitchell followed Abdalah in the women’s 3,000-meter run placing fourth with a time of 10:50.99.



WVU was joined by West Liberty, Point Park, Salem, California University (Pa.), Pitt, Frostburg, Kent State, CCBC Essex, Carlow, Wheeling, Glenville State and Rio Grande.



For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUXCTF on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.