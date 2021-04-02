WVU track and field earns two first place finishes

The West Virginia University track and field team earned two first-place finishes at the Mountaineer Classic, at the Track and Field Complex at Mylan Park.

“What a difference from two weeks ago, said coach Sean Cleary. “Today’s weather saw high winds and cold temps the entire day. It was nice to host a meet this size and to be able to showcase this incredible facility. We look forward to hitting the road the next few weekends. Coming up we have a few home meets, and we hope to see more conducive weather.”

Overall, WVU competed in seven events today. Junior Ellie Gardner and freshman Lydia Moel tied for placed first in pole vault with a distance of 3.55, while freshman Megan Weaver took first in the 1,500-meter run, finishing with a time of 4:46.26.

The Mountaineers did not compete in Thursday’s hammer throw competition.

Friday’s meet began with sophomore Erica Hegele’s second place showing in the 100-meter hurdle competition with a 15.23 meter showing. Two Mountaineers then saw action in the 400-meter dash when freshmen Lilly McMullen and Emily Oiler placed third (1:01.27) and fourth (1:01.55), respectively.

From there, junior Sada Wright took third place in discus with a career-high mark of 46.02 meters, while redshirt sophomore Amber Dombrowski took fourth place in the 800-meter run, with a time of 2:21.29.

Senior Mariane Abdalah was the lone Mountaineer competitor in the 5,000-meter run. Abdalah placed third with a time of 17:23.94.

Additionally, redshirt sophomore Malina Mitchell placed 18th in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 5:10.74.

Redshirt freshman Sarah Stair, freshman Lynsie Curtis and sophomore Katelyn Cacamo all participated in pole vault. Stair and Curtis tied for third with a height of 3.55 meters. Cacamo followed behind placing fifth with a height of 3.40 meters.

WVU was joined by Alderson Broaddus, West Liberty, Davis and Elkins, Salem, Duquesne, Robert Morris, WVWC, Frostburg, Ohio University, Point Park, Toledo and Charleston.

WVU is back in action when it visits Fairfax, Virginia, for the Mason Spring Invitational. Action is slated to take place Sunday, April 11.

