WVU track and field heads to Big 12 Championship

The West Virginia University track and field team begins its postseason by traveling to the 2021 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championship, from May 14-16, in Manhattan, Kansas.



The three-day meet at Kansas State’s R.V. Christian Track Complex is set to begin on Friday at 12 p.m. ET. Saturday’s events are scheduled to commence at 11 a.m., with Sunday’s action set for 2 p.m.



Fans can follow along with the Big 12 Championship all weekend long by visiting the meet’s championship page, which features the meet schedule, ticket information, live results, records and more.



The 2019 Big 12 Championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. WVU last won a Big 12 individual championship in 2015, when Kaitlyn Gillespie won the 10,000 meters in 33:45.56.



Last week, West Virginia capped its regular season by posting eight wins in eight events at WVU Last Chance meet, on May 8, at the Track and Field Complex at Mylan Park in Morgantown. In the field, redshirt freshman Sarah Stair won the pole vault competition with a height of 3.66m, while junior Sada Wright won the discus throw competition with a distance of 43.36 meters.

On the track, Freshman Emily Oiler won the 400-meter dash in 58.00, while freshman Macey Crawford took the 400-meter hurdles in 1:05.11. Freshman Lilly McMullen ran in the 200-meter dash with a winning time 27.08. She was followed by redshirt junior Hayley Jackson who won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:09.68. To wrap up the Mountaineers wins, redshirt senior Candace Archer won the 1,500-meter run (4:27.97), while redshirt senior Antigone Archer won the 3,000-meter run in a time of 9:56.60.



Entering the meet, three Mountaineers rank in the top 10 of the Big 12 in their respective events. Redshirt freshman Ceili McCabe ranks No. 1 in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a school-record time of 9:58.62 and junior Katherine Dowie follows at No. 3 in the conference with a time of 10:15.75.

Additionally, McCabe holds a No. 4 rank in the 1,500- meter run with a time of 4:19 and she is followed by redshirt junior Hayley Jackson who ranks No. 7 (4:21.92).



For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUXCTF on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.