WVU track and field heads to the Mason Spring Invitational

The West Virginia University track and field team continues its season in Fairfax, Virginia, at the Mason Spring Invitational, at George Mason Stadium, on Sunday, April 11.

Field events will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET, while running events start at noon. Live results for the meet are available at www.scullionstiming.com.



The Mountaineers last saw action at home on March 31 – April 1, when WVU hosted the Mountaineer Classic.

The team competed in seven events and earned three first-place finishes. Junior Ellie Gardner and freshman Lydia Moell tied for placed first in pole vault with a distance of 3.75, while freshman Megan Weaver took first in the 1,500-meter run, finishing with a time of 4:46.26.

The Mountaineers did not compete in Thursday’s hammer throw competition.



Friday’s meet began with sophomore Erica Hegele’s second place showing in the 100-meter hurdle competition with a 15.23-meter showing. Two Mountaineers then saw action in the 400-meter dash when freshmen Lilly McMullen and Emily Oiler placed third (1:01.27) and fourth (1:01.55), respectively.



From there, junior Sada Wright took third place in discus with a career-high mark of 46.02 meters. Wright’s score ranks fourth all time in WVU Outdoor program history. Redshirt sophomore Amber Dombrowski took fourth place in the 800-meter run, with a time of 2:21.29.



Senior Mariane Abdalah was the lone Mountaineer competitor in the 5,000-meter run. Abdalah placed third with a time of 17:23.94.

Additionally, redshirt sophomore Malina Mitchell placed 18th in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 5:10.74.

Redshirt freshman Sarah Stair, freshman Lynsie Curtis and sophomore Katelyn Cacamo all participated in pole vault. Stair and Curtis tied for third with a height of 3.55 meters. Cacamo followed behind placing fifth with a height of 3.40 meters.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUXCTF on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.