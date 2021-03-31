WVU track and field hosts Mountaineer Classic

The West Virginia University track and field team will be hosting the Mountaineer Classic on April 1-2, at the Track and Field Complex at Mylan Park.

Field events will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. Friday’s field events are tabbed for 11 a.m., while running events start at 12 p.m. Live results for the meet are available at ncwvtf.com.

This weekend’s activities mark the second of four potential outdoor home meets for the Mountaineers this spring. Last year’s outdoor track and field season was canceled due to COVID-19.

WVU will be joined by Alderson Broaddus, West Liberty, Davis and Elkins, Salem, Duquesne, Robert Morris, WVWC, Frostburg, Ohio University, Point Park, Toledo and Charleston.



The Mountaineers last saw action at home on March 20, when WVU hosted the Stan Romanoski Open. The team competed in seven events at their first home meet this season and earned two first-place finishes. Junior Tessa Constantine placed first in the women’s 400-meter dash with a time of 58.21 and senior Marianne Abdalah took first in the women’s 3,000-meter run finishing in a time of 10:12.49.

Last weekend West Virginia traveled to Raleigh, North Carolina for the Raleigh Relays from March 25-27. The Mountaineers competed in eight events over the three-day span. Sophomore Erica Hegele was the lone Mountaineer competitor on Thursday and competed in the 100-meter hurdle competition, placing 25th (14.86 m).

On Friday, March 26 competition began with junior Sada Wright’s 13th place showing in the discus throw with 41.71 meters. The Mountaineers then saw action in the triple jump when junior Myesha Nott placed fifth with a distance of 12.04m. Freshman Abigale Mullings then tied for second place in the high jump competition with a 1.70-meter showing to round out the Mountaineers’ field competition. On the track, redshirt senior Candace Archer finished in 55th place in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:36.93.

Going into the final day of competition on Saturday, March 27, redshirt junior Hayley Jackson competed in the 800-meter race, placing 56th with a time of 2:15.2. The Mountaineers then saw action in the 400-meter hurdle competition when junior Tessa Constantine placed seventh with a time of 14:86.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUXCTF on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.