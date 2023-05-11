MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University track and field team begins the postseason campaign with the Big 12 Conference Outdoor Championships hosted by the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma, from May 12-14.

Action on Friday commences at 8 a.m. ET, with Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. The final day begins at 3:30 p.m. Live streaming and results can be found at wvusports.com.

Going into the conference championships, nine different Mountaineers rank in the top 10 in the Big 12 across six different events. Sophomore Ceili McCabe leads the conference in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:45.40. She is joined in the top 10 by her teammates senior Katherine Dowie (10:19.13) and junior Mikenna Vanderheyden (10:26.19). Dowie and Vanderheyden rank sixth and eighth, respectively.

Sophomore Cassandra Williamson and redshirt-senior Hayley Jackson both earned top 10 times in the 800-meter, with Williamson sitting sixth in the conference (2:05.67) and Jackson in seventh (2:06.40). Jackson also is seventh in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:18.34.

Redshirt senior Mikaela Lucki and senior Rachel Butler holds top 10 spots in the 5,000-meter run, with Lucki in fifth (16:08.81) and Butler in sixth (18:08.94).

Butler also is in top 10 in the conference in the 10,000-meter run with redshirt junior Charlotte Wood. Butler earned a time of 33:40.77 to stand eighth, while Wood finished the 10,000 meters in 33:45.95.

Senior Tessa Constantine also put up a conference top 10 400-meter hurdle performance with a time of 59:43.

Last season at the Big 12 Outdoor Championships, WVU earned nine All-Big 12 honors. As a redshirt freshman, McCabe won the 3,000-meter steeplechase for the second consecutive year, completing the 3,000 meters in 10:12.87. Then a redshirt junior, Jackson advanced to the 1,500-meter finals and earned second-place with a time of 4:23.02. Also, as a sophomore, Vanderheyden competed in the 1,500-meter and advanced to the finals of the event. Vanderheyden earned sixth, completing the race in 4:30.88.

Additionally, then-fifth-year senior Sylvia Russel and then-junior Dowie competed in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Russel crossed the line fourth with a time of 10:31.32, while Dowie followed in fifth, earning a 10:41.39.

Then-freshman Williamson ran the 800 meters at the conference championships in 2022. Advancing to the finals, Williamson placed seventh overall with a time of 2:09.14.

Continuing on the track, as a redshirt sophomore, Wood and then-redshirt freshman Maria Kaylor earned All-Big 12 in the 5,000-meter run, finishing sixth (17:01.19) and seventh (17:03.71), respectively.

Then-junior Peter Gay McKenzie wrapped up the All-Big 12 performances for the Mountaineers with a long jump distance of 5.93 meters to secure 15th.

Friday’s events include the 10,000-meter run, hammer throw and javelin. On Saturday, the athletes will compete in the long jump, pole vault and shot put in the field, with the 1,500-meter run preliminaries, 100-meter hurdles preliminaries, 400-meter sprint preliminaries, 100-meter sprint preliminaries, 400-meter hurdles preliminaries, 200-meter sprint preliminaries and 3,000-meter steeplechase on the track. The final day includes the high jump, discus, triple jump, 4×100 relay, 1,500-meter run finals, 100-meter hurdle finals, 400-meter sprint finals, 100-meter sprint finals, 800-meter, 400-meter hurdle finals, 200-meter sprint finals, 5,000-meter run and 4×400 relay.