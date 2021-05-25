WVU Track & Field earns eighteen Academic All-Big 12 Honors

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) issued the following statement on the need for a bipartisan commission to investigate the events of January 6th.

“The events of January 6th were horrific. We could never have imagined an attack on Congress and our Capitol at the hands of our own citizens. In the hours and days following the attack, Republican and Democratic members of Congress condemned the violence and vowed to hold those responsible accountable so our Democracy will never experience an attack like this again. A bipartisan commission to investigate the events of that day has passed the House of Representatives with a bipartisan vote and is a critical step to ensuring our nation never has to endure an attack at the hands of our countrymen again. We implore our Senate Republican colleagues to work with us to find a path forward on a commission to examine the events of January 6th.”