WVU travels to No. 13/12 Texas on Saturday

WVU guard Madisen Smith drives in for a layup in the first quarter of her team’s 64-53 win over Texas Tech on Jan. 12, 2022. She scored 15 points in the victory, tying Kirsten “KK” Deans for the team’s high. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

The West Virginia University women’s basketball team travels to Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Jan. 15, to square off against No. 13/12 Texas.

Tipoff against the Longhorns is set for 8 p.m. ET, from the Frank Erwin Center in Austin. Saturday’s contest will be broadcast on the Longhorn Network, with Alex Loeb and Andrea Lloyd on the call. Additionally, fans can listen to the game on the WVU Gameday App, WVUsports.com or on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WZST-FM, with Dan Zangrilli on the call. Live stats will be available on WVUsports.com.

West Virginia (8-5, 1-2 Big 12) and Texas (11-3, 1-2 Big 12) meet for the 24th time on Saturday. Texas leads the all-time series, 10-13, and is 2-7 when the two teams play in Austin. Despite trailing in the all-time series, West Virginia has won five of the last six meetings against UT, including two of the last three games in Austin. Additionally, WVU coach Mike Carey is 3-1 all-time against UT coach Vic Schaefer.

Last season, the Mountaineers swept the Longhorns in the season series, which included a 34-point upset victory in Morgantown on Jan. 9, 2021.

Texas enters Saturday’s contest after falling to Kansas, 70-66, in overtime on Jan. 12. After defeating Oklahoma State, 62-51, in Stillwater on Jan. 2, the Longhorns have now lost two consecutive games in Big 12 Conference play. Following its loss to Texas Tech, 74-61, at home on Jan. 5, UT picked up a 93-58 win over UTRGV on Jan. 9.

Junior guard Aliyah Matharu leads Texas in scoring this season, with 213 points and an average of 15.2 per game. She is one of four Longhorns with a double-figure scoring average this season and one of six player who has 100 or more points for UT this season. Additionally, three Texas student-athletes have totaled more than 150 points this season.

Senior forward Lauren Ebo paces UT on the glass, with 91 rebounds and an average of 6.5 per game. Freshman guard Rori Harmon leads the Longhorns in both assists (65) and steals (29).

West Virginia is coming off a bounce-back win over Texas Tech, 64-53, on Jan. 12, at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. The win marked WVU’s first Big 12 victory of the season and helped the Mountaineers snap a two-game losing streak.

In a back-and-forth affair, West Virginia managed to outscore Texas Tech in three of four quarters, including 20 points in the second quarter. The Mountaineers led by as many as 11 points in a game that featured eight lead changes and one tie. WVU also forced 21 Lady Raider turnovers in the game.

WVU was co-led in scoring by junior guard KK Deans and senior guard Madisen Smith, who each tallied 15 points. Additionally, freshman guard JJ Quinerly finished the game with 11 points. Junior forward Esmery Martinez paced West Virginia on the glass with seven rebounds. Of note, 11 of Smith’s 15 points came at the free-throw line. Her 11 makes at the stripe set a new career high.