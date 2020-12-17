WVU unveils 2021 swimming and diving schedule

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons announced the 2021 men’s and women’s swimming and diving schedule on Thursday.

In the Mountaineers’ second season at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, the team is set to host three home events, including the NCAA Zone A Diving Championships for the second consecutive season.

“I’m very excited to announce our 2021 schedule,” Mountaineer coach Vic Riggs said. “It will be great to finally get to race and dive competitively this season. The teams have done a great job in practice this fall, and we are looking forward to the start of a competitive season and the Big 12 Championship in February.”

The 2021 campaign opens with a two-day competition against Pitt, split between Morgantown and Pittsburgh. The Panther divers will travel to the Aquatic Center on Wednesday, Jan. 13, to complete the diving portion of the meet, before the Mountaineer swimmers make the trek to Trees Pool in Pittsburgh on Thursday, Jan. 14, for the swimming portion.

The Mountaineer women are set to travel to Iowa State on Saturday, Jan. 23, with action at ISU’s Beyer Pool starting at 12 p.m. ET.

West Virginia will honor its 10 senior members on Senior Day against Notre Dame. The two-day, regular season finale will take place on Jan. 29-30.

Postseason action begins on Wednesday, Feb. 24, as the Mountaineers travel to the 2021 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championship, hosted by the University of Texas, in Austin, Texas. West Virginia hosted the Big 12 Championship for the first time in program history last season, earning a combined 11 medals as the men placed third and the women finished fifth. The conference meet concludes on Saturday, Feb. 27.

For the second year in a row, the Mountaineers play host to the NCAA Zone A Diving Championships, held at the Aquatic Center from March 8-10.

The CSCAA National Invitational is tabbed for March 11-13, in Elkhart, Indiana, before the Mountaineers conclude the season at the NCAA Championships. The NCAA Women’s Championships are scheduled for March 17-20, while the NCAA Men’s Championships are set for the following weekend, March 24-27. The championships will be held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Last season, swimmers David Dixon and Hunter Armstrong and divers Jacob Cardinal Tremblay and Nick Cover qualified for the NCAA Men’s Championships. The competition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the four student-athletes earned All-America distinction from the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) after selection criteria was temporarily adjusted.