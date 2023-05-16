WVU volleyball coach Reed Sunahara shouts to his team during the Mountaineers’ match against Kansas. (Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation)

The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and the Big 12 Conference have announced the volleyball schedule.

The Mountaineers open the season with an exhibition match against Virginia Tech in Morgantown on Aug. 18.

The regular season begins with the College of Charleston Tournament in Charleston, South Carolina. The three-match tournament takes place on Aug. 25-26, where WVU matches up against Seattle, Davidson and College of Charleston.

West Virginia will then play in the Carolinas for the Duke and North Carolina Tournament. The first match on Tobacco Road is at North Carolina on Aug. 31. The Mountaineers then head down the road to take on Loyola University Maryland and Duke on Sept. 1-2, respectively.

WVU continues on the road with the Colgate Tournament in Hamilton, New York. West Virginia faces off against Colgate, Cornell and Albany from Sept. 7-9.

The home slate begins with the Mountaineer Invitational on Sept. 14-15. The Mountaineers welcome Old Dominion, North Dakota State and Robert Morris for the three-match tournament.

The Big 12 Conference campaign kicks off with a three-match homestand. The conference slate starts with back-to-back matches against Iowa State on Sept. 21-22. The homestand concludes with a match against Kansas State on Sept. 27.

The conference schedule continues with three matches on the road. Beginning with two consecutive matches versus Houston on Oct. 6-7, the road trip closes against UCF on Oct. 11.

The three-match theme marches on with three home matches against TCU and Cincinnati. The Horned Frogs and Mountaineers face off on Oct. 14, with the Bearcats playing in the WVU Coliseum on Oct. 19-20.

October comes to a close with matches at Kansas on Oct. 26-27.

West Virginia welcomes Texas to Morgantown for matches on Nov. 2-3 before kicking off a second-three match road trip to The Lone Star State. WVU takes on Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, on Nov. 9-10, with the final match of the trip taking place at Baylor on Nov. 18.

The Mountaineers return to Morgantown for one match against new Big 12 member BYU on Nov. 22 before concluding the regular season in Norman, Oklahoma, against the University of Oklahoma on Nov. 25.

The first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament take place on Dec. 1-2. The regionals follow on Dec. 8-9, with the finals on Dec. 14-16 in Tampa, Florida.

All dates, times and locations are subject to change.