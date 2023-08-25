WVU women’s volleyball (1-0) opened head coach Reed Sunahara’s ninth season at the helm of the program with a dominant 3-0 win over Le Moyne College (0-2) on Friday in the College of Charleston Tournament at TD Arena in South Carolina.

The Mountaineers took an early lead and didn’t look back in their 25-10 first-set victory. Sophomore opposite Lauren Bodily led the charge with five kills early, while defensive specialist Samiha Foster also recorded three first-set digs.

In the second set, libero Camilla Covas worked masterfully while recording a large chunk of her Z digs on the evening. Outside hitter Bailey Miller tallied a pair of aces from behind the service line, and WVU took the second set 25-19 after a short resurgence from Le Moyne.

In the deciding set, Le Moyne played WVU punch-for-punch early, but the Mountaineers escaped with a 25-15 third-set victory to secure the clean sweep.

Miller and middle blocker Maddy McGath led WVU with eight kills apiece. Covas finished the evening with 10 digs, and setter Lauren DeLo recorded 17 assists on a 1.000 hit rate.

WVU also recorded nine aces from the service station while Le Moyne did not register a single ace.

WVU will play two more games in the College of Charleston Tournament, both of which will take place on Saturday. The Mountaineers will take on Davidson at 2:00 p.m., then they will face host College of Charleston at 7 p.m. The nightcap will be broadcast on FloSports.