WVU Volleyball earns first-ever NCAA Tournament bid

The West Virginia University volleyball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

Reed Sunahara and the Mountaineers have earned an at-large bid after a playing to a 19-9 record this season.

Those 19 wins are the most since 2017, when the Mountaineers won 21.

Sunahara has coached a team to the NCAA Tournament eight times previously, but never-before has someone coached the Mountaineers to the big dance.

That changed Sunday.

West Virginia will take on Illinois in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The date and time for that matchup has yet to be determined.

A full look at the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament bracket can be found here.