The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Kansas at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller led the Mountaineers with seven digs. She was followed by junior libero Skye Stokes, who tallied six digs. Stokes leads WVU on the campaign with 336 digs and 29 service aces, while Miller leads WVU with 265 kills.

Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell racked up 12 assists to lead WVU. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native added seven kills, five digs and one block during the match. She sits second on the team with 261 kills for the season.

Freshman middle blocker Melanie McGann tallied the first service ace of her collegiate career.

The Mountaineers (7-19, 0-13 Big 12) fell to the Jayhawks (17-8, 7-6 Big 12) in three sets. WVU started off strong and fought hard in each set but ultimately fell to Kansas.

Additionally, West Virginia notched 26 kills and 30 digs in the match.

The squad returns to action on Wednesday, Nov. 16, when it returns to Morgantown to face Big 12 Conference foe TCU at the WVU Coliseum. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. It will be dollar night and Weeknight Happy Hour at the Coliseum. Live streaming and live stats for the match can be found on WVUSports.com.



