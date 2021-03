MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The volleyball match between West Virginia and Towson on Tuesday, March 30, has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols inside the Tiger program.

Up next, the Mountaineers travel to Pittsburgh for a match against former Big East foe Pitt on Wednesday, March 24, at 7 p.m. ET.

