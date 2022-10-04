The West Virginia University volleyball team opens a two-match homestand against Kansas State at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Oct. 5. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. All tickets are general admission. Tickets available for purchase online are $5 for adults and $3 for groups of 10 or more. Tickets for WVU students are free with a valid WVU student I.D.

All home, Big 12 matches will be streamed on Big 12 Now. Live streaming and live stats for this weekend’s matches can be found on WVUsports.com.

Wednesday’s match is Luau Night at the WVU Coliseum. Fans are encouraged to wear luau attire, and the first 300 fans will receive a free lei as part of the promotion. Wednesday’s contest also is the third Week Night Happy Hour of the season from 5-6 p.m., with all beverages available for half price.

This match marks the 21st all-time meeting between the Mountaineers (6-9, 0-3 Big 12) and the Wildcats (10-6, 1-2 Big 12), with the series beginning in 2012. KSU leads the all-time series, 12-8. West Virginia’s last match against Kansas State ended in victory for the Mountaineers in Manhattan, Kansas, on Oct. 15, 2021, as WVU earned a sweep over the Wildcats.

Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell goes into the match leading WVU in kills (173). The Cincinnati, Ohio, native also is second on the team in assists (124) and service aces (17).

Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller opens the homestand leading the Mountaineers in service aces (18), while she is second on the team in kills (170).

Redshirt freshman setter Kamiah Gibson leads WVU in assists (418) and also is fourth in service aces (13).

Of note, West Virginia ranks second in the Big 12 in opponent kills per set (11.42) and third in service aces per set (1.56) and opponent assist per set (10.71).

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUVolleyball on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.