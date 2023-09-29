MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team welcomes Chicago State to the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, Sept. 30 in Morgantown. First serve is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Saturday’s matchup will feature the Lace Up 4 Pediatric Cancer game, presented by WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. The Mountaineers will don gold shoelaces, courtesy of the Go4theGoal Foundation, and encourages fans to wear gold in support of pediatric cancer awareness. Fans are invited to stay for postgame autographs at the conclusion of the match and will take place on the concourse near the Gold Gate.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME. When purchasing online, tickets are $5 each. Any remaining tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors at the WVU Coliseum ticket window on game day.

WVU student tickets also will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the WVU Coliseum. The office, as well as the Coliseum gates, will open at noon, on game day. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D.

Daniel Woods and Sam Bailey will have the call of Saturday’s contest, on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For more information, or to sign up for the digital platform, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now. Live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

The Mountaineers wrap up their home slate against Chicago State, after falling in three sets to Kansas State on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Saturday’s match marks the second meeting between the Mountaineers and the Cougars. Last time out, West Virginia took the three-set sweep over Chicago State on Oct. 15, 2022.

Junior outside hitter leads the squad with 212 kills, followed by outside hitter Bailey Miller with 160. Redshirt senior Lauren DeLo has added 537 assists this season. Defensively, fifth year Camilla Covas has collected 204 digs while sophomore middle blocker Tierney Jackson leads the way with 47 blocks.