WVU volleyball travels back to Delaware

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team squares off against Delaware for the second time in as many weeks on Monday, March 29, in Newark, Delaware. First serve is set for 5 p.m. ET inside the Bob Carpenter Center.

The Mountaineers had an opening on their schedule after Towson was unable to play on March 30 due to COVID-19 protocols within the Tiger program.

West Virginia (9-10, 8-8 Big 12) most recently dropped a 3-0 match at No. 19 Pitt on March 24, at Fitzgerald Field House, in Pittsburgh.

Delaware is 3-6 this season following a 3-0 sweep against Hofstra on March 24.

The two teams last met on March 19, when WVU claimed a 3-1 win at UD. The all-time series is tied at four wins apiece.

