The West Virginia University volleyball team travels to Manhattan, Kansas, to face off against Kansas State at Ahearn Field House on Thursday, Nov. 10.

First serve is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now, while live stats can be found on WVUsports.com.

Thursday’s contest marks the 22nd all-time meeting between the Mountaineers (7-17, 0-11 Big 12) and Wildcats (13-11, 4-7 Big 12). West Virginia has taken six of the last 11 matches against Kansas State, dating back to Oct. 21, 2017.

WVU is coming off a match against Oklahoma on Nov. 5, where freshmen outside hitters Quincey Coyle and Tierney Jackson led the squad in kills (7) in a three-set loss to the Sooners at the WVU Coliseum.

Junior libero Skye Stokes led the team in digs (11) and leads the squad for the season in digs (317) and service aces (28). Stokes also holds the 2022 Big 12 Conference single-match digs season high, with 36. Also, Stokes sits fifth in the Big 12 with 3.96 digs per set and sixth in service aces with 0.35 per set.

Additionally, redshirt freshman setter Kamiah Gibson leads WVU in assists (586) and is second in service aces (22). Gibson also ranks eighth in the conference in assists per set (6.65).

Coming into the match, West Virginia ranks third in the Big 12 in opponent kills per set (11.74), opponent assists per set (10.98) and service aces per set (1.44).

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUVolleyball on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.