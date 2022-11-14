MORGANTOWN, W. Va — The time for West Virginia football’s final game has officially been set.

The Mountaineers will kick off their final game at Oklahoma State at noon ET, according to a tweet from the WVU football team. The action at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma will be shown on ESPN2 on Nov. 26.

This announcement comes a day after the team released the 2 p.m. ET kick time for WVU’s home finale against No. 19 Kansas State on Saturday. That game will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, and fans are encouraged to head to the stadium early for the team’s Senior Day ceremony.