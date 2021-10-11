WVU vs. TCU on six-day window

Gold and Blue Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2021 11:59 pm

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. –  The Big 12 Conference has announced that ESPN and Fox will utilize a six-day window to announce the broadcast network and time slot for WVU’s Saturday, Oct. 23 Big 12 Conference football game against TCU at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

The game times and television networks, for the TCU game and other Big 12 matchups, will be announced after the games of Oct. 16. 

The conference has revealed that the game will be played at either noon ET, 3:30 ET or 7 ET on a FOX or ESPN platform:

West Virginia is in the early stages of its open week. The Mountaineers are coming off a 45-20 loss at Baylor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Pet Photo Contest

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter