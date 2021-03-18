WVU welcomes TCU, Texas Tech to Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) returns to Morgantown from March 19-21, for a two-match weekend against TCU and Texas Tech.

Friday’s matchup against the Horned Frogs is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET, and will be held at the Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown. First serve against the Red Raiders on Sunday, March 21, is set for 10 a.m. The venue for Sunday’s contest will be announced this weekend.

“It’s good to be back home for a pair of matches this weekend,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “We are looking forward to starting the four-match, Big 12 homestand tomorrow against TCU.”

West Virginia and TCU (8-5, 2-1 Big 12) will meet on the tennis court for the ninth time on Friday. The Mountaineers are seeking their first-ever win against the Horned Frogs. A season ago, WVU and TCU were scheduled to square off in Morgantown on March 13, before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the rest of the 2020 spring season. The last time the two teams met was March 17, 2019, when the Horned Frogs defeated the Mountaineers, 4-0, at the Friedmann Tennis Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Mountaineers and Texas Tech (10-3, 3-0 Big 12) are set to meet for the eighth time in the series on Sunday. WVU also is seeking its first win against the Lady Raiders this weekend. Last year’s matchup against TTU, originally scheduled for March 21, in Morgantown, also was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. West Virginia and Texas Tech last met on March 15, 2019, when the Red Raiders defeated the Mountaineers, 6-1, at the McLeod Tennis Center in Lubbock, Texas.

WVU traveled to Texas last week to open Big 12 Conference play. The Mountaineers began their two-match trip on March 12, as the team suffered its first loss of the season against No. 2 Texas, 7-0, at the Texas Tennis Center in Austin. WVU then traveled to Waco, on March 14, to square off against No. 12 Baylor. The Bears claimed the match victory after defeating West Virginia, 7-0.