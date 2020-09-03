WVU wide receiver TJ Simmons becoming more vocal off the field

Wide receiver TJ Simmons has always been vocal when it comes to issues on the field, but now that he is a veteran player in a leadership position, he is amplifying his voice off of it.

“I want to use my platform voice to educate people on things they might now know. So, just me realizing that the person I have become has a bigger platform,” Simmons said. “Me as a redshirt freshman, I was outspoken but I wasn’t really the guy that was going to stand up and lead the group. I was still in the background trying to figure out who I was and trying to find my way.”

When Simmons met with media after Saturday’s scrimmage, he put his platform to use as soon as he sat down.

“Before we start, I want to say on behalf of the WVU football team, our thoughts and prayers go out to Jacob Blake and his family. Everyone knows the incident that went down last week and we just want to say we want change in this world,” Simmons said before fielding questions from reporters. “The WVU football team is one team that is promoting change and we are trying to figure out things we can do to push for change in this country.”

Simmons, along with his fellow teammates and Mountaineer student-athletes, will participate in the Mountaineers United Walk for inclusion, equality and change on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.