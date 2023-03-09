MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team (19-10, 10-8 Big 12) opens postseason play when they take on Oklahoma State in the Quarterfinals of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship on Friday, March 10. Tipoff inside Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri is set for Noon ET.

The game can be heard on the Varsity Network app, with Andrew Caridi on the call. Live stats and game notes will be available on WVUsports.com.

The matchup marks the 27th time the two programs have met. West Virginia is 15-11 all-time against Oklahoma State, including 2-0 in neutral-site games. WVU has won five of the last six meetings with the Cowgirls dating back to Jan. 16, 2021.

The pair split two regular-season matchups this season, with the OSU taking the first meeting on Feb. 7, 76-65. WVU claimed the second meeting on March 1 with a 71-67 result.

Last time out, Madisen Smith produced her third straight 20-plus point game, scoring a career-high 30 points, helping the Mountaineers to a 63-52 win over Baylor. Her 30 points, eight rebounds and seven assists are the most ever in a game across those three categories.

Smith is the first player since Kysre Gondrezick in 2021 to produce three straight 20-point scoring performances. She is just 15 minutes played away from becoming the program’s all-time leader, surpassing Yolanda Paige (2002-05) with 4,556 minutes.

Head coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s 19 wins mark the most in a single season for a first-year head coach at WVU. West Virginia finished with the fourth-best record in the Big 12 regular season at 10-8.

JJ Quinerly was named an All-Big 12 unanimous First Team selection and to the All-Big 12 Defensive Team. Smith earned honorable mention honors for the second time in her career.

WVU is second in the Big 12 in scoring defense, holding opponents to just 61.0 points per game. The Mountaineers lead the league in turnover margin (6.14) and steals per game (9.62).