WVU women’s basketball announces matchups for Florida tournaments

The West Virginia University women’s basketball has announced its matchups for the 2021 St. Pete Showcase in St. Petersburg, Florida, from Nov. 25-27, along with its opponents for the 2021 West Palm Beach Invitational in West Palm Beach, Florida, from Dec. 20-21.

St. Pete Showcase Information – Nov. 25-27

Global Sports & Events has announced that the field for the 2021 St. Pete Showcase will include Purdue, Florida State, BYU and West Virginia. All games will be played on Thursday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 27, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Mountaineers open the event on Thursday, Nov. 25, against Purdue at 5 p.m. ET, while Florida State and BYU are set to square off later that evening at 7 p.m.

The winner of the WVU/Purdue matchup will face the winner of the BYU/FSU contest on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 1 p.m., while the losers of each game are scheduled to square off earlier at 11 a.m.

All games will be played at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg. Broadcast and ticketing information for the 2021 St. Pete Showcase will be announced at a later date. The full event schedule can be found below.

Thursday, Nov. 25:

Game 1 – West Virginia vs. Purdue (5 p.m.)

Game 2 – Florida State vs. BYU (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 27:

Game 3 – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser (11 a.m.)

Game 4 – Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner (1 p.m.)

West Palm Beach Invitational Information – Dec. 20-21

Destination Basketball has announced that West Virginia will take on South Florida and Michigan State in the 2021 West Palm Beach Invitational from Dec. 20-21.

The Mountaineers open the event on Monday, Dec. 20, against USF before squaring off against Michigan State on Tuesday, Dec. 21, to conclude the invitational. Both games are scheduled to tip at 11 a.m.

All games will be played at Keiser University in West Palm Beach. Broadcast and ticketing information for the 2021 West Palm Beach Invitational will be announced at a later date. Both of WVU’s matchups can be found below.

Monday, Dec. 20:

Game 1 – West Virginia vs. South Florida (11 a.m.)

Tuesday, Dec. 21: