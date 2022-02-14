Mountaineers, Jayhawks to meet for second time in one week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team concludes its two-game road trip on Tuesday, Feb. 15, as the Mountaineers get set to square off against Kansas in Lawrence.

Tipoff against the Jayhawks is set for 8 p.m. ET, inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. Tuesday’s contest will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Josh Klingler and Brenda VanLengen on the call. Additionally, fans can listen to the game on the WVU Gameday App, WVUsports.com or on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WZST-FM, with Dan Zangrilli on the call. Live stats will be available on WVUsports.com.

West Virginia (11-11, 4-8 Big 12) and Kansas (17-5, 8-4 Big 12) meet for the 22nd time on Tuesday. WVU leads the all-time series against KU, 16-5, and is 8-2 against the Jayhawks when playing in Lawrence.

KU last defeated WVU inside Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 24, 2015, by a score of 65-59.

Two games ago, Kansas defeated West Virginia, 65-47, on Feb. 9, at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. West Virginia was led by freshman guard JJ Quinerly, who scored a career-high 22 points in the loss to go along with five rebounds and two steals. Junior forward Esmery Martinez hauled in a game-high 11 rebounds to pace WVU on the glass.

Kansas enters Tuesday’s contest riding a five-game win streak in Big 12 play, its longest stretch inside the league since 2000. During that span, the Jayhawks are averaging 67.2 points per game and are holding the opposition to 53.6 points per contest.

Last time out, KU defeated in-state rival Kansas State in the 127th Sunflower Showdown on Feb. 12, in Lawrence. Juniors Holly Kersgieter (12 points, 10 rebounds) and Taiyanna Jackson (10 points, 10 rebounds) each tallied a double-double in the contest and tied for the team lead in rebounding vs. K-State.

Kersgieter continues to pace Kansas’ offense this season and is averaging 14.4 points per game. The junior guard also is 15.8 points per game in Big 12 play.

Fellow junior guard Zakiyah Franklin also is averaging in double figures this year at 11.5 points per game. Jackson leads KU on the glass, with 8.1 rebounds per game, and has 176 boards on the season.

West Virginia is coming off a 75-57 defeat to No. 10/11 Baylor on Feb. 12, at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. Senior guard Madisen Smith led WVU in scoring and rebounding in the game, notching an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double – the first of her career.

Of note, Smith tied her season high in assists, with eight, finishing two shy of a triple double.

Over the last four games, Smith is averaging a team-best 15.0 points per game and has tallied at least 18 points in three of those contests. Since Jan. 22 at Oklahoma State, senior forward Kari Niblack is averaging 3.4 blocks per game.