WVU women’s basketball picked to finish fifth in Big 12

West Virginia women’s basketball was voted to finish fifth in this year’s Big 12 preseason poll, the conference announced Thursday.

The preseason poll is voted on by the Big 12’s 10 head coaches, and they are not allowed to vote for their own team. Baylor earned the top spot again with nine first-place votes, followed by Texas and Iowa State.

Kansas State occupies the fourth spot, while Texas Tech sits sixth. Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU and Kansas rounded out the poll in that order.

After being picked to finish third in the 2019-2020 preseason poll, West Virginia garnered a record of 17-12, which includes a 7-11 Big 12 record to finish sixth in the conference.

Here’s a look at the poll in full: